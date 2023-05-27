'Extremely painful' - Edin Terzic says Dortmund's horrific Bundesliga title collapse will 'motivate' them next season

Edin Terzic vowed that Borussia Dortmund will turn the 'great' pain from their Bundesliga title collapse into motivation to do better next season.

WHAT HAPPENED? Dortmund needed to beat Mainz in the final game of the season to secure the Bundesliga title on Saturday but ended up drawing 2-2 and being beaten to the crown by rivals Bayern Munich.

The upset left Terzic and many of his Dortmund players in tears on the field, but the coach says his side will bounce back and turn the disappointment into a positive thing.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We tried everything until the end. You can see how tough this sport that we fell in love with can be. It is extremely painful," he said. "There was no happy ending for us this season. No matter how great the pain is today, it will be the motivation for tomorrow.

"We were so close. A goal was missing. We were on a really good path, especially in the second half of the season. We will be rewarded one day."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dortmund have not won the Bundesliga since 2012 and came painstakingly close to doing so this term. Bayern's 3-1 loss at RB Leipzig last week gave Terzic's team the chance to end their rivals' run of 10 straight league successes.

They fell 2-0 behind Mainz after 24 minutes, however, with Sebastien Haller missing a penalty between the two goals. While Dortmund pulled level in the dying moments of the game, the damage had been done as Bayern beat Koln to get back on top.

WHAT NEXT? Dortmund will rebuild over the summer and attempt to come back stronger next term to prevent Bayern from making it 12 straight Bundesliga title wins.