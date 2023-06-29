Explained: Why Tottenham and South Korea star Son Heung-min is now officially a year younger

Tottenham star Son Heung-min is officially a year younger in the eyes of his native South Korea, with bizarre rules in the Asian nation being tweaked.

WHAT HAPPENED? A Korean law change has brought age-related counting methods into line with the rest of the world. Previously, new-born babies were considered to be a year old from birth – with a ninth-month pregnancy taken into account. All Koreans were also considered to get a year older on January 1 of any given year – regardless of the month in which they were born.

WHY IS SON HEUNG-MIN A YEAR YOUNGER? A law that was passed in December following a campaign by newly-elected president Yoon Suk Yeol has now come into effect, meaning that all Korean footballers are a year younger when it comes to records back home.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: That is not the case with Son when it comes to his endeavours in Europe, with the Spurs forward still 30 years of age having been born on July 8, 1992. Tottenham will not be impacted either, as they only need to provide a date of birth – rather than a specific age – when registering a player.

WHAT'S NEXT: Son is under contract at Tottenham through to 2025 – and passed 100 Premier League goals for the club in 2022-23 – but he is one of those to have generated speculation this summer regarding supposed interest from the big-spending Saudi Pro League.