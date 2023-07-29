Explained: Why long goal celebrations could prove costly in the Premier League in 2023-24

Goal celebrations could look very different next season after a ruling was brought in aimed at trimming down the time wasted on them.

PGMOL bring in rule change

Goal celebrations to be timed

Result could see games become longer

WHAT HAPPENED? The Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), in conjunction with law maker International Football Association Board (IFAB), have agreed new laws that will attempt to limit the amount of time wasted by long goal celebrations.

WHY HAVE THE RULES CHANGED? Goal celebrations have become longer over the decades and minutes can go past before the ball is back in play. Usually, referees have added on time, but it's never equated to the exact amount of time lost. This will change going forward.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: We could see goal celebrations become much shorter over the coming weeks and months as managers will likely not want games to be elongated.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR CELEBRATIONS: It's unlikely that goal celebrations will revert back to the old days, when players who scored just gave a handshake and a part on the back, but they'll be less joyous affairs.