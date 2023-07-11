Explained: Why Arsenal are taking so long to confirm Declan Rice's £105m move from West Ham

Almost two weeks have passed since Arsenal agreed to buy Declan Rice from West Ham, but the club still have not confirmed his signing.

Gunners already have Rice deal in place

Will sign in £105m transfer

London side yet to announce move

WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal and West Ham are said to have agreed a £105 million ($132m) deal in late-June, but Gunners fans are still waiting for the club to announce him as their newest player.

WHY HASN'T RICE'S TRANSFER TO ARSENAL BEEN ANNOUNCED? The north London club are waiting on lawyers to approve the final wording of the deal before they can complete his transfer from West Ham, Sky Sports reports.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mikel Arteta's team are also still waiting to confirm the signing of Jurrien Timber from Ajax. The defender has already had a medical and is ready to join in a deal worth a total of £40m ($51m).

WHAT'S NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Gunners will hope to have both players officially signed before they leave for their pre-season tour of the United States on Sunday.