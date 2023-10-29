Explained: Why AC Milan hooked USMNT star Christian Pulisic at half-time against Napoli in Serie A clash

Stefano Pioli subbed off USMNT star Christian Pulisic at half-time as AC Milan were held to a 2-2 draw by Napoli.

Pulisic subbed off at half-time against Napoli

Pioli confirmed USMNT star had knock

Provided assist for Giroud's opener

WHAT HAPPENED? Pulisic provided the assist for Olivier Giroud's opener whose brace handed AC Milan a two-goal lead in the first half. But the reigning Italian champions came back strongly to restore parity in the game in the second half thanks to strikes from Matteo Politano and Giacomo Raspadori.

WHY DID AC MILAN HOOK PULISIC AT HALF-TIME? Despite coming up with an assist, the USMNT winger was substituted at half-time. Milan boss Stefano Pioli confirmed to reporters after the game that the change was precautionary as he had picked up a knock.

WHAT THEY SAID: The Italian manager told DAZN, "Pulisic felt a twinge in the adductor and it was not worth the risk there, even if he was having a great game."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Milan will be hoping Pulisic can shrug off the knock and return to action quickly. The USMNT star has four goals and two assists for the Rossoneri in Serie A so far this season.

WHAT'S NEXT: Pioli's side will be next seen in action on Saturday when they take on Udinese in a Serie A clash.