Explained: Why Inter will have a new shirt sponsor for the Champions League final against Manchester City as Paramount+ replaces DigitalBits

Inter are all set to have a new shirt sponsor for their final two matches of the season, against Torino and Manchester City.

Inter to have new shirt sponsors

Paramount+ replaces DigitalBits as new sponsors

Will wear new shirts against Torino and Man City

WHAT HAPPENED? The Italian giants have announced streaming service Paramount+ as their new shirt sponsor, replacing DigitalBits, and the club will don the new shirt with the new sponsor in their final Serie A match of the season against Torino and then in the Champions League final against Manchester City.

WHY DO INTER HAVE NEW SPONSORS? Inter, along with Roma, decided to drop DigitalBits' logo from their shirt in April after the club failed to receive any payments from the company despite signing a sponsorship deal worth €85 million (£75m/$94m) in September 2021.

The Nerazurri were seen without a shirt sponsor in their final few league games and during their Champions League semi-final clashes against AC Milan.

WHAT THEY SAID: Inter's official statement on their new shirt sponsor read, "Inter would like to present their shirt for the final in Istanbul. The premium streaming service, Paramount+, launched in Italy less than one year ago, will be the sponsor on the front of the shirt, which the team will wear against Manchester City on European football’s biggest stage. This agreement represents a great partnership between two leading brands that are increasingly aiming to reach a global market. The Paramount+ logo will also be present on the Nerazzurri's shirts for the final matchday of Serie A 2022/23 when they take on Torino."

IN TWO PHOTOS:

(C)Getty Images

Getty Images

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In November 2022, Inter confirmed that they were already in search of a new shirt sponsor after missed payments from DigitalBits, the latest in a series of controversies surrounding blockchain and cryptocurrency sponsors in football.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR INTER: Simone Inzaghi's side will hope to finish second in the league table with a win over Torino in their final league game on Saturday before facing Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in the Champions League final on June 10.