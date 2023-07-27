Explained: How Lionel Messi is making MLS ‘the league of choice’ for superstars around the world

Lionel Messi is helping to make MLS “the league of choice” for stars around the world, claims the division’s director of international communications.

WHAT HAPPENED? The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has helped to raise the profile of American soccer once again following his stunning switch to the United States. The Argentine icon has linked up with Inter Miami on an initial two-and-a-half-year contract, with former Barcelona team-mates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba following him to Florida. The expectation is that more household names will tread a path to the U.S. in upcoming transfer windows, with the game in North America set enjoy “exponential growth” in the immediate future.

WHAT THEY SAID: Kristel Valencia, senior director of international communications at Major League Soccer, has told MLS Multiplex: “MLS has made extraordinary progress and is the fastest growing league in the world. By joining CF Inter Miami, Messi, Busquets and Alba will take MLS to a different level and exponential growth of our league and soccer in North America. We’ve already seen the impact: Global exposure for Inter Miami, MLS and its clubs; Ticket sales at all stadiums in the league; Increased demand to watch MLS matches through MLS Season Pass and TV partners; Increased interest from large corporations interested in partnering with MLS and its clubs. MLS has become the ‘League of Choice’ for many global soccer stars. MLS is home to many international stars and Messi and Busquets joins a league that is already very competitive and has top-level players. We believe that their arrival will contribute to accelerating the growth of our league in the global landscape.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It is an exciting time for the United States, with the country preparing to fill hosting duties at upcoming major tournaments while a number of top players that turn out for the USMNT are now representing leading sides in Europe.

Valencia added: “It’s an exciting time for our league and soccer in the US and North America. In the coming years we have tournaments in front of us such as the Copa America in 2024, the Club World Cup in 2025, and the FIFA World Cup 2026. North America is the future of global sport and as we have seen this year, there are no limits where this sport can reach in North America.”

WHAT NEXT? Messi has made an immediate impact at Inter Miami, with three goals recorded through two appearances, and he may yet be joined at DRV PNK Stadium by Luis Suarez – although Gremio are reluctant to part with the veteran Uruguayan striker before his contract expires in December.