Explained: Why Chelsea will have no front-of-shirt sponsor for Liverpool Premier League clash

Chelsea will be without a front-of-shirt sponsor for their Premier League opening-weekend clash with Liverpool on Sunday.

Club have struggled to find sponsor

Deal with Infinite Athlete in pipeline

Nothing finalised in time for Sunday's clash

WHAT HAPPENED? Tech company Infinite Athlete are on the verge of clinching a deal to become Chelsea's new front-of-shirt sponsor. However, contracts will not be finalised in time for the American giants to feature on the famous blue shirts for Sunday's main event against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Blues' ongoing search for a main shirt sponsor has been one of the unlikely sagas of the summer. The club were frustrated first by Premier League regulations, then a fan backlash, leaving them in the unusual position of releasing a new kit without a sponsor's logo on the front.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Chelsea's 90s inspired kit drew rave reviews with the lack of a sponsor adding to its retro feel. The failure to strike a deal in time means the kit will get at least one official outing in its minimalist form.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The sponsor-less Blues will be looking to put last season's nightmares behind them in the headline game of the opening weekend when Liverpool visit west London on Sunday afternoon.