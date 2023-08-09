'Expectations have changed' - Enzo Fernandez reveals Chelsea's lofty ambitions for the new Premier League season under new boss Mauricio Pochettino

Enzo Fernandez believes that with the arrival of a new manager at the club, Chelsea are now expected to win the Premier League this season.

Fernandez wants to win Premier League

Happy to see compatriot Pochettino at the club

Expectations are highest this season

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentine international, who is one of the most the expensive players in British football, joined the Blues on the deadline day of the January transfer window. In a tough debut campaign that saw Chelsea finishing outside the top 10 in the Premier League, Fernandez provided four assists in 22 appearances for the club.

But the midfielder is confident of a better show this time around especially with the arrival of Mauricio Pochettino at the helm as he suggested that their aim this year is to win the league title.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Chelseafc.com, Fernandez said, "The main aim this year is to win the Premier League. Now we have a new head coach, you have to say the expectations of us have changed. Obviously, when I arrived, everything was difficult, there were lots of changes going on and everything happened so fast for me. We want to be an aggressive team that attacks and defends well, that goes into every game to win it, no matter the opponent. We want to dominate every game we’re in."

Article continues below

The Argentine midfielder also stated that having a manager from his own country will further boost his confidence. He added, "Having an Argentine coach is much easier for me. Chatting to him, it's very important. It's another way to connect because I still don't speak English perfectly, so speaking to him in Spanish is much easier.

"It helps my confidence and it’s a better relationship. It also has a big impact on my confidence. I have to say, and it's very important for me that Pochettino has come in, for me and my team-mates, he's going to be very important for us."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Blues have made quite a few quality additions to their squad although new arrival Christopher Nkunku will remain sidelined for a considerable period of time after undergoing knee surgery. They are also chasing Brighton's Moises Caicedo to further bolster their midfield but they've seen multiple big-money bids for the midfielder rejected this summer.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Pochettino's side will begin their Premier League 2023/24 campaign on Sunday against Liverpool.