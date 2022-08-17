Ex-Barcelona midfielder Puig: I couldn’t believe I was being called by the LA Galaxy!

The Spanish midfielder is set to make his MLS debut against the Seattle Sounders on Saturday

New LA Galaxy signing Riqui Puig says he had trouble believing that the MLS club wanted to sign him from Barcelona. Puig made a summer move to the California club in early-August on a contract that runs until 2025.

Much is expected of the 23-year-old in the United States, though he has missed the two MLS matches that the team played since announcing his signing.

Puig could make his debut this weekend against the Seattle Sounders.

What has Puig said about LA Galaxy?

The Spain international says he was shocked by the approach of the American side, saying at a press conference: "I couldn’t imagine this club was reaching out to me… I couldn’t believe I was being called by the LA Galaxy."

He added: "I like to take risks. It’s a new city for me, I think it’s a great opportunity."

"This is a league for young players. Trust me, in the coming years you’ll see more young players."

When will Puig make his MLS debut?

Puig is expected to feature for Galaxy for the first time when they take on the Seattle Sounders at home on Saturday.

The Barca academy graduate was kept out of action for the recent matches against Kansas City and Vancouver Whitecaps because they had to wait on his P1 Visa being granted.

He could be drafted in to fill the No. 10 role at LA Galaxy this weekend, lining up in front of midfielders Mark Delgado and Gaston Brugman.

He will likely play in behind striker Javier Hernandez and wingers Kevin Cabral and Douglas Costa.