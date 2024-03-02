Everton vs West Ham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch from anywhere

Everton vs West Ham at Goodison Park - here is how to watch the game wherever you are.

Amid possibilities of facing another six-point penalty, Everton find themselves deeper in the bottom half of the Premier League standings table as they play host to West Ham at Goodison Park on Saturday.

As it is, the Toffees are on a six-game winless run - from an FA Cup exit after a 2-1 loss to Luton Town to last weekend's 1-1 draw with Brighton.

On the other hand, West Ham are currently five points off sixth-placed Manchester United following the Hammers' 4-2 victory over Brentford on Monday night.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live wherever you are.

Everton vs West Ham at a glance

Date: March 2, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm GMT / 10 am ET Venue: Goodison Park, Liverpool Last meeting: West Ham 0-1 Everton (Oct 29, 2023)

Where to watch Everton vs West Ham: Live stream & TV channels

Country TV channel & stream United States USA Network, Universo, Fubo, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream United Kingdom BBC Radio London (audio only) Argentina Star+ Australia Optus Sport Canada Fubo France MULTISPORTS 4 India JioTV, HotStar VIP Mexico Paramount+ Spain DAZN Spain

The game between Everton and West Ham is not being broadcast live on TV in the UK due to the 3pm Blackout restriction. In Britain, the game will be available to listen to live on BBC Radio London, with highlights available to watch on BBC's Match of the Day programme.

However, fans in other countries will be able to watch the game live on TV or stream live online. Fubo is showing the match live in the U.S., while it is available to watch live on MULTISPORTS 4 in France.

Everton and West Ham fans in Australia can watch this Premier League game live on Optus Sport and if you are in Spain you can view it on DAZN Spain.

You can see a list of the various TV channels that are broadcasting the game above.

How to watch Everton vs West Ham anywhere

If the game between Manchester United and Fulham is not being broadcast live in your territory or you happen to be abroad for whatever reason, you can use a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN allows you to establish a secure, private connection online and you can bypass geo-restrictions in order to access your usual streaming services when overseas.

NordVPN is one of the best VPN services to use, but there are many others, such as Surfshark or ExpressVPN - check out our review for more details.

How to use a VPN

Open your VPN application or interface. If you are using a handheld device, this will likely be in the form of an app, while some VPNs may run off personal computers in the form of hardware settings once downloaded and installed. Browse for the VPN you wish to use. Most VPN providers have multiple servers, allowing you to select from a broad range of network options, each with an IP address set to a different location around the globe. Make your connection to the VPN of your choice. Once you have done so, refresh your browser on your device. You should now be connected to a new IP address provided by your IPN - with it, you can access the streaming services that are geo-blocked when abroad.

Everton vs West Ham team news

Everton team news

Midfielder Idrissa Gueye was forced off with a groin injury in the game against Brighton, with Amadou Onana likely to slot in the former's replacement in midfield.

Dele Alli, Andre Gomes and Arnaut Danjuma are also sidelined through injuries, while Lewis Dobbin is also a doubt due to an ankle issue.

Everton possible XI: Pickford; Godfrey, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Harrison, Garner, Onana, McNeil; Doucoure; Calvert-Lewin.

West Ham team news

Kalvin Phillips is back from a ban, while Lucas Paqueta marked his return from a calf injury in Monday's game against Brentford.

Despite a booking away from picking up 10 yellow cards which would be worth a two-match ban, Edson Alvarez may be preferred to start ahead of Phillips.

West Ham possible XI: Areola; Coufal, Mavropanos, Zouma, Emerson; Soucek, Alvarez; Kudus, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta; Bowen.

