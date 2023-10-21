'Corrupt gobsh*tes!' - Everton fans seeth as Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate somehow avoids red card moments before Mohamed Salah scores contentious VAR penalty

Everton were left seething after Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate avoided a second yellow card before Mohamed Salah converted a contentious penalty.

Young sees two yellows

Konate escapes same fate

Salah slots penalty moments later

WHAT HAPPENED? With Everton down to ten in Saturday's Merseyside derby after Ashley Young's second yellow card, it appeared that the numbers were about to be levelled up when Konate grabbed Beto as the Toffees broke up the field. But referee Craig Pawson decided against showing the Liverpool defender a second yellow, drawing fury from the Everton bench and fans online.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Everton's ire was compounded moments later when Michael Keane was adjudged to have handled a ball which hit him from close range. After a VAR review, a penalty was awarded, which Salah smashed homed to give Liverpool the lead. The Egyptian added a second as Everton pushed for a leveller deep in stoppage time.

WHAT NEXT FOR EVERTON? It's a defeat that will sting and the fallout is likely to rumble on for days. After that Everton will have to pick themselves up for next Sunday's trip to West Ham.