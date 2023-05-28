Leicester and Leeds relegated to Championship after Everton beat Bournemouth to escape drop

The final day of the Premier League season provided plenty of action at the bottom of the table as Leicester and Leeds' relegation was confirmed.

Leicester and Leeds relegated on final day

Everton escape after beating Bournemouth

Two clubs join Southampton in the Championship

WHAT HAPPENED? Leicester and Leeds have been relegated from the Premier League on the final day of the season. The Foxes beat West Ham 2-1 at the King Power Stadium but it was not enough to avoid the drop, as Everton overcame Bournemouth to finish two points above Dean Smith's side. Abdoulaye Doucoure was the hero for the Toffees, scoring the only goal of the game at Goodison Park. Leeds are also down after losing 4-1 at home to Tottenham.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The two clubs now join Southampton in the Championship for next season. The Saints finished bottom of the pile and signed off their season with a dramatic 4-4 draw against Liverpool at St Mary's Stadium. Burnley, Sheffield United and Luton Town have all been promoted to the top flight from the Championship.

WHAT NEXT? Everton, who have been a fixture in the English top-flight since 1954, can now look forward to another season of Premier League football but will know improvements will be needed over the summer if they are to avoid another campaign battling the drop in 2023-24. Leeds and Leicester head down to the Championship and will aim to bounce back at the first attempt.