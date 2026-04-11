Even higher than expected: this is the exact fee Utrecht is paying for Correia

It has been clear for some time that Anthony Correia will become FC Utrecht’s new head coach. De Telegraaf now reports that the transfer will cost exactly 700,000 euros.

Sources close to FC Utrecht told De Telegraaf that, following Saturday’s 4–1 match, talks with Telstar over Correia’s release clause will accelerate. The 43-year-old coach is under contract in Velsen-Zuid until mid-2027.

As reported by De Telegraaf on Friday, the sum will set a new transfer record for Telstar; the previous mark was the €375,000 received from Barnsley for defender Arjan de Zeeuw in 1996.

On Saturday afternoon, Correia and Telstar suffered a heavy 4–1 defeat at Galgenwaard, with the hosts proving far too strong for the visitors from Velsen-Zuid.

Utrecht supporters made their feelings clear, chanting, “Correia is ours, olé, olé,” from the Bunnikside.