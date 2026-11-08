Evanilson punishes Ipswich error to break Bournemouth Premier League record

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Evanilson has written his name into the Bournemouth history books after capitalizing on a significant goalkeeping error against Ipswich Town. The Brazilian striker's clinical finish at Portman Road marks a remarkable personal milestone that underscores his current importance to Marco Rose's high-flying side.

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Evanilson makes Bournemouth history

Bournemouth forward Evanilson has secured his place in the club's record books following a lightning-fast start in their Premier League encounter against Ipswich Town. The Brazilian striker required just five minutes to find the back of the net at Portman Road, capitalising on a disastrous error from Tractor Boys goalkeeper Christian Walton.

Evanilson dispossessed Walton as the goalkeeper tried to dribble past him just yards from his goal before rolling the ball into the empty net, giving Bournemouth the perfect start in East Anglia and writing himself into the club's history books. The Brazilian forward became the first Cherries player ever to score in five consecutive Premier League games, continuing a scintillating run of form that has seen him find the net against Chelsea, Sunderland, Manchester United, Leeds, and now Ipswich.

Climbing the scoring charts

Evanilson's goal against Ipswich has moved him into the upper echelons of the Premier League scoring charts for the season. With five league goals to his name, he currently sits in joint-third place in the race for the Golden Boot. Only Thierno Barry and Alexander Isak, who both have six goals, and the prolific Erling Haaland with nine, have managed to find the net more frequently than the Bournemouth No.9.

Interestingly, he shares his current tally of five goals with teammate Marcus Tavernier. The duo's combined scoring prowess has been vital for the Cherries, particularly during the absence of young starlet Eli Kroupi Jr. While Kroupi Jr. finished last season as the club's top scorer with 13 goals, he has only recently returned to the fold following a summer foot operation, making Evanilson's consistent scoring run even more crucial for Marco Rose.

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Impact on the European stage

The Brazilian's influence has extended beyond domestic matters, as he has also played a pivotal role in Bournemouth's debut European campaign. In the Europa League, the striker has adapted quickly to the continental stage, recording two goals and one assist in four matches. These contributions have helped the South Coast side maintain a perfect start to their European journey, securing four wins from their opening four fixtures in the competition.

Evanilson was on the scoresheet during the 3-0 victory over Sturm Graz in October and followed that up with another goal during Thursday's 3-1 win away at Sparta Prague. By translating his domestic dominance into European success, he has proved to be a versatile and reliable asset for a team balancing multiple competitions.

Bournemouth seal victory to move seventh

Bournemouth went on to secure a 2-1 victory over Ipswich Town, aided by a Leif Davis own goal, while Jack Clarke scored the hosts' sole response from the penalty spot. The win extends the Cherries' impressive form, lifting them to seventh in the Premier League table with 15 points.