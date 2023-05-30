Europa League prize money: How much do 2022-23 winners get?

There is a lot to earn from winning the Europa League, from prize money to promotion to the European top flight.

Big clubs such as Manchester United, Arsenal, Inter and record-winners Sevilla's presence in the Europa League has given the competition its due recognition in the last few years.

Sevilla and Roma have made their way to the final showdown that is scheduled to take place on May 31, 2023, at the Puskas Arena football stadium in Budapest, Hungary.

The significance of the European second-tier competition has also grown since the winners have been made eligible to qualify for the subsequent season's Champions League group stage proper.

Although the cash rewards have been reduced from the previous year based on UEFA's decision to redirect some amount towards COVID-19 relief initiatives across European football, GOAL takes a look at how much prize money the 2022-23 Europa League will get.

Full breakdown of Europa League 2022-23 prize money: