Europa League last-16 draw: Man Utd face LASK as Inter tackle Getafe

The Red Devils must overcome the Austrians to prolong their European adventure, while Rangers need to navigate a route past Bayer Leverkusen

will face LASK in the last 16 of the , while take on and will look to succeed where failed against Olympiacos.

Elsewhere, Steven Gerrard’s face a tough test against and five-time winners lock horns with .

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to emulate his predecessor Jose Mourinho by savouring success in Europe’s second-tier competition.

More teams

The Portuguese guided Manchester United to glory back in 2017, with the Red Devils having endured a barren run on the trophy front since then.

They will, however, be confident of prolonging their continental campaign three years on after being paired with the lowest-ranked side left in the competition, Austrian hopefuls LASK.

Inter are another of those setting their sights on the ultimate prize, with the heavyweights hoping to see their star-studded squad deliver tangible reward in 2019-20.

The Serie A title challengers were forced to play the second leg of their last-32 clash with Ludogorets behind closed doors due to an outbreak of the coronavirus in northern .

It remains to be seen whether the turnstiles will be in operation again by the time the Nerazzurri take in a meeting with Getafe.

A lively atmosphere can be expected in Greece when Wolves take in a trip to face Olympiacos.

The Athens-based outfit stunned Arsenal in the first knockout round and are now chasing down a second Premier League scalp.

Nuno Espirito Santo has, however, seen Wolves win many admirers during their return to European competition and Molineux will be bouncing for the second leg of an eagerly-anticipated tie.

Fireworks can also be expected at Ibrox when Rangers play host to Bayer Leverkusen.

The Glasgow giants have already progressed further than Old Firm rivals , who came unstuck against FC Copenhagen in the last 32.

The reward for the Danish outfit is a date with , who are gracing this stage of the competition for the first time following a thrilling extra-time victory over C.P.

Spanish side Sevilla know what it takes to progress through the business end of the Europa League and will want to put down another marker to their rivals when tackling Roma.

Article continues below

will be doing likewise when facing , while FC are still waiting to discover who they will face after a storm in delayed the second leg of ’s meeting with Red Bull Salzburg.

All of those left in the competition will be desperate to book a spot in the quarter-finals, while also dreaming of making it all the way to the final in Gdansk on May 27.

Europa League last-16 draw in full

Istanbul Basaksehir FC Copenhagen Olympiacos Wolves Rangers Bayer Leverkusen Wolfsburg Shakhtar Donetsk Inter Getafe Sevilla Roma Eintracht Frankfurt or Red Bull Salzburg FC Basel LASK Manchester United

First legs will take place on March 12, with the return dates being held a week later on March 19.