Euro 2024: England to face Italy & Ukraine in qualification as Scotland draw Spain & Norway

Matt O'Connor-Simpson|
Harry Kane, Harry Maguire, Jude Bellingham, England 2022 Getty Images
England will face Italy and Ukraine in Euro 2024 qualification, while Scotland have Spain and Erling Haaland's Norway to contend with.

  • England to face Italy and Ukraine
  • Scotland drawn with Norway & Spain
  • France to take on the Netherlands

WHAT HAPPENED? The Three Lions are set to face the team that defeated them in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley, as well as Ukraine - who they beat in the quarter-finals of the same tournament. Scotland will be hoping to stop Haaland and co, while France will square off against the Netherlands in Group B.

EURO 2024 QUALIFICATION DRAW IN FULL:

Euro 2024 draw UEFA

Group

Teams

Group A

Spain, Scotland, Norway, Georgia, Cyprus

Group B

Netherlands, France, Republic of Ireland, Greece, Gibraltar

Group C

Italy, England, Ukraine, North Macedonia, Malta

Group D

Croatia, Wales, Armenia, Turkey, Latvia

Group E

Poland, Czech Republic, Albania, Faroe Islands, Moldova

Group F

Belgium, Austria, Sweden, Azerbaijan, Estonia

Group G

Hungary, Serbia, Montenegro, Bulgaria, Lithuania

Group H

Denmark, Finland, Slovenia, Kazakhstan, Northern Ireland, San Marino

Group I

Switzerland, Israel, Romania, Kosovo, Belarus, Andorra

Group J

Portugal, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Iceland, Luxembourg, Slovakia, Liechtenstein

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Qualification games begin in March 2022 and end in November 2023. The top two teams in each group advance to Euro 2024, with the remaining places being taken by hosts Germany and three play-off winners.

