Erling Haaland x Kim Kardashian: Man City striker pictured with social media star at Dolce & Gabbana event days after Kylian Mbappe link-up

WHAT HAPPENED? While it may seem that there are no links between the Norwegian striker and the lifestyle celebrity, the two are brand ambassadors for the famous clothing brand, Dolce & Gabbana. The American superstar posted multiple photos on her Instagram including the snap with Haaland.

THE GOSSIP: Fans immediately took to social media after the photo was revealed to talk about Kardashian having linked up with PSG's Kylian Mbappe just a week earlier.

WHAT NEXT? Haaland still has some time on his hands before the Premier League record-breaker starts training with Manchester City. The Norwegian was given extra days off as he was involved in international matches at the end of last season.