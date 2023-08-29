Erling Haaland sees off Kevin De Bruyne and Harry Kane to win the Men's PFA Players' Player of the Year award after firing Manchester City to the treble with 52 goals during his incredible debut season

Erling Haaland has won the Men's PFA Players' Player of the Year award in recognition of his record-breaking season with Manchester City.

Haaland wins prestigious PFA award

Norwegian chosen by his peers

Striker beat De Bruyne, Kane & Saka

WHAT HAPPENED? The Norwegian striker has been honoured by his fellow professionals after scoring an astonishing 52 goals last season to help City win the treble. Haaland collected the award at a ceremony at the Lowry Theatre in Manchester after seeing off competition from Harry Kane, who was the second top scorer in the Premier League behind the Norwegian, as well as City team-mates Kevin De Bruyne and John Stones, plus Arsenal duo Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haaland scored 36 goals in his debut Premier League season, breaking Andy Cole and Alan Shearer's long-standing record for netting 34 times in the 1993-94 and 1994-95 campaigns, when there were 42 matches rather than 38. He was also top scorer in the Champions League with 12 strikes, as City lifted Europe's top prize for the first time in their history. Additionally, he helped the Cityzens win the FA Cup and become only the second side in English football to win the treble.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Haaland, 22, was also nominated for the Men's PFA Players' Young Player of the Year award but lost out to Saka. The pair were each named in the Premier League Team of Year, alongside the likes of Odegaard, Kane and De Bruyne.

DID YOU KNOW? The City striker scored an average of one goal every 77 minutes in the Premier League last season.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR HAALAND? The striker will next be seen in action when City play at home to Fulham on Saturday.