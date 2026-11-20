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Erling Haaland has opened up on his burgeoning leadership role at Manchester City, revealing that taking on more responsibility feels like a natural progression in his career. The Norwegian superstar, who has been in scintillating form for his country, is now one of the senior figures tasked with steadying the ship at the Etihad Stadium.

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Haaland steps up as City seek Premier League turnaround

The 26-year-old striker sits in Enzo Maresca’s four-man captaincy group alongside Ruben Dias, Marc Guehi, and Gianluigi Donnarumma. Now in his fifth campaign at the Etihad Stadium, the striker is helping summer recruits adapt to Manchester.

He rejoins his club after scoring three goals during the international break, converting a penalty in Norway's 3-1 win over Wales before hitting a late winner in a 3-2 comeback victory against Denmark to reach the Nations League quarter-finals.

Fatherhood and helping new arrivals settle in

Speaking to City's official website, Haaland explained that fatherhood has shaped his leadership approach. "I'm a father now and it's a natural thing for me to take more responsibility. Everyone is a leader in their own way. I've always tried to be a leader in my own way, too," he said. "I remember when I was new and the best thing for new lads is to come in and play games because that's the best way to get to know people. It's all positive and we need to help the new players as much as we can.

"I think that's why I felt at home at City so quickly because of how nice people were to me and didn't take themselves too seriously - on the pitch is different, of course - but off the pitch, enjoy yourself and have a laugh whenever you can."

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Becoming one of the squad's longest-serving figures surprised him. "Time has gone so fast and I'm in my fifth season already at City - and now I'm one of the guys who has been here the longest - that's the scary part of having a football career."

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Champions League memories and Guardiola's joke

The Champions League also holds deep meaning for Haaland. "I used to watch it as a kid - and get sent to bed at halftime by my parents because it was too late!" he said.

His favourite strike came in September 2022, securing a 2-1 comeback victory over former side Borussia Dortmund. "My goal against Dortmund is my favourite and I agree, I don't know how I did it!" he added. "I remember afterwards, Pep [Guardiola, former manager] said I'd ruined John Stones' moment because he'd scored a fantastic goal just before I did."

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Fulham test precedes Napoli European clash

City host Fulham on Saturday needing to end a three-match Premier League losing run. Haaland's goals and senior presence will be crucial to sparking a domestic revival before Maresca's side face Napoli in the Champions League.