'Unreal' - Erling Haaland goes crazy for Jude Bellingham's Clasico heroics for Real Madrid against Barcelona

Erling Haaland was as astonished as everyone else as his former-Borussia Dortmund team-mate Jude Bellingham took control of his first Clasico.

Bellingham levels before netting late Clasico winner

"Unreal this guy" says Haaland

Pair played two seasons together in Dortmund

WHAT HAPPENED? With Real Madrid trailing to Ilkay Gundogan's early goal, Bellingham took matters into his own hands in the second half, driving Los Blancos level from distance before ghosting in unmarked to settle the game in added time.

Watching at home was Bellingham's former partner-in-crime at Dortmund, Haaland, who took to social media to join the plaudits. "Unreal this guy", posted the Norwegian alongside footage of Bellingham's first goal arrowing past Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: 'Unreal' is possibly the most succinct way of describing Bellingham's extraordinary impact in La Liga. Just when it seemed a game may actually pass by without the 20-year-old putting his stamp on it, he proved decisive yet again.

Article continues below

WHAT NEXT FOR BELLINGHAM AND HAALAND? The young England star has a rare week off to look forward to and can put his feet up while watching his old mate take on Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.