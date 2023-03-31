Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admitted it is not yet certain whether star forward Erling Haaland will be fit to face Liverpool on Saturday.

Haaland withdrew from Norway squad

City face Liverpool in Saturday's early kick-off

Guardiola says last training session crucial

WHAT HAPPENED? The 22-year-old had been on fine form for City before the international break, with a staggering nine goals in his last three goals across all competitions. But Haaland had to be withdrawn from the latest Norway squad due to a groin problem and therefore missed their European qualifiers against Spain and Georgia. Despite a period of rest which required a trip to the hospital for said injury, Guardiola admitted that the forward faced a crucial final training session on Friday.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Erling [Haaland] is recovering," the City boss told reporters, "this afternoon we have the last training session and we are going to see how he feels. We’ll see today. At the end, the doctors and the player will decide how he feels, I spoke with him, he feels good. We will see. Life is risk in these stages, we have to take it.”

More to follow...

