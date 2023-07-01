Man City goal machine Erling Haaland hangs out with iconic Croatia fan and swimwear model Ivana Knoll as he winds down in Ibiza

- Haaland relaxes in Ibiza
- Bumps into famous Croatia fan at beach club
- Former Miss Croatia posts Instagram pic
WHAT HAPPENED? The giant striker was pictured with Ivana Knoll at the Playa Soleil beach club on Friday. Knoll, a former Miss Croatia, has had an eye-catching season herself, regularly captured by the cameras dressed in the iconic red and white checks of her country as Luka Modric's men made a World Cup semi-final in Qatar and then a Nations League final in Rotterdam.
WHAT THEY POSTED:
THE GOSSIP: Haaland, rocking a sky blue two-piece ensemble, posed with Knoll, who posted the pic to her 3.3 million Instagram followers. The Norwegian was taking things easy on his second trip to the party island in a matter of weeks after a 12-hour blowout with team-mates following City's Champions League win earlier in June.
IN TWO PHOTOS:knolldoll (C)Getty Images
WHAT NEXT FOR ERLING HAALAND? The record-smashing striker has a few more days of fun ahead of him before he heads back to Manchester for pre-season training and jetting off on tour to Japan and South Korea where City will face Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid.