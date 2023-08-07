Inside Erling Haaland's incredible car collection - From Rolls Royce Cullinan to Audi RS6

The Manchester City superstar has developed quite a penchant for beautiful rides.

Erling Haaland is, without any shadow of a doubt, one of the hottest properties in world football at the moment. In fact, he became somewhat of a brand the moment he scored a hat-trick on Champions League debut while playing for RB Salzburg in 2019.

The Norwegian scored 86 goals in two-and-a-half seasons for Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund, which earned him a blockbuster move to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City last summer. In his very first season, Haaland broke the Premier League record for most goals scored in a single season, while also helping the Cityzens win their maiden Champions League. It was a historic season, both for Haaland and his team, as City completed the treble.

Haaland earns close to a staggering £900,000/$1.15 million per week, or £45 million / $57.37 million per season, which makes him one of the highest-earning players in Europe.

The 22-year-old enjoys a wealthy lifestyle that includes a variety of high-end vehicles in his garage thanks to his lucrative salary.

Let's find out which vehicles 'The Terminator' drives.

Ferrari Monza SP2 | £1.4 million / $1.8 million

The most expensive car in Haaland's collection is the roofless Ferrari Monza SP2, a stunning black-coloured two-seater that the former Dortmund prodigy was seen riding in Monaco in July.

There are only 500 models of the Ferrari Monza SP2 that have been built, which makes this stellar sports car a limited edition vehicle, with each one costing an outrageous £1.4 million / $1.8 million. Zlatan Ibrahimovic is an owner of this car, too.

Based on the classic open-top "barchetta" racing model of the 1940s and 1950s, including the 1948 166 MM and the 750 and 860 Monza, the 'Prancing Horse' has an 812 Superfast 6.5-liter V-12 engine that gives a total output of 798 horsepower and 530 pound-feet of torque.

This car can reach 100 kmph (62 mph) in just 2.9 seconds and can hit a top speed of 303 kmph (188 mph).

Rolls Royce Cullinan | £300,000 / $382,440

Rolls Royce Cullinan is another bombshell of a ride that Haaland owns, an extremely classy vehicle that superstars such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Thibaut Courtois own, too.

Owning a white-coloured model, Haaland has been spotted driving one of his most lavish cars yet on his own. Despite weighing more than 2.7 tonnes, it has a 570bhp 5.7 V12 engine and can reach top speeds of 250 kmph / 155 mph, while hitting the 100 kmph / 62 mph mark in just five seconds.

Range Rover Sport P510e First Edition | £120,000 / $152,976

The most leased car by Premier League footballers back in 2018, Haaland is often seen driving the Range Rover Sport P510e First Edition in England. This car can reach speeds of 100 kmph (62 mph) in 4.3 seconds and has a top speed of 284 kmph (176 mph).

Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S 4Matic Coupe | £90,000 / $114,732

Haaland used this premium Mercedes Benz car during his time as a Dortmund player. The 612 horsepower produced by the aluminum V8 engine paired with a 9-speed automated transmission allows the German SUV with the AMG label to reach a top speed of 280 kmph (174 mph).

Audi RS6 Avant | £120,000 / $152,976

The Audi RS6 Avant Performance quattro owned by Haaland is one of only two cars in his fantastic collection that isn't an SUV. Back when he was plying his trade in Germany, he had a red Audi RS6 Avant. However, he has now switched to a more trendy carbon black performance model in the UK. The Performance version boosts performance to 630 hp and 850 Nm of torque, enabling it to hit 280 kmph (174 mph) and accelerate to 100 kmph (62 mph) from zero in just 3.4 seconds.