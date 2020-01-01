Eriksen: It was the right decision to join Inter

The Danish attacker feels his move to Italy has been justified on the back of recent performances

Christian Eriksen believes his decision to leave for was the right one as he continues to adapt to life in .

The 28-year-old claimed the assist for Romelu Lukaku's opener on Sunday as Nerazzurri claimed a 2-1 win against Sampdoria to keep their slim Scudetto hopes alive.

Eriksen also found the back of the net last time out in a clash against with the international proving a worthy addition to Antonio Conte's side.

After seemingly falling out with Spurs, Eriksen believes his decision to join Inter has been justified since his arrival.

“Things keep getting better, I think it was the right decision to come here," Eriksen told Sky via Inter's official website.

"I’ve been welcomed very well with a lot of warmth from both the fans and my teammates. I’m proud to be here and of the fact that Inter wanted me.

"I’m disappointed to not experience the atmosphere put on by the fans at the stadium but things are going very well with everyone."

Eriksen was initially criticised after his first few appearances for Inter with Paolo Di Canio claiming he would become a problem for Conte.

But while the Dane himself admits he's yet to perform at his best, Eriksen is adamant he can make a difference at Inter.

"In the first half, there was lots of space and I benefited from that before closed up in the second and I wasn’t able to have the impact that I’d have liked," he said.

"I don’t think that you’ve seen the true Eriksen. I can improve further and I hope to score more, I did so against Napoli but it didn’t help the team so it doesn’t matter for me and it was just a lucky effort.

"I had a few chances tonight and perhaps I rushed the strikes too much and I’ll look to do better in the future."

Conte himself recently backed Eriksen to give Inter's title hopes a boost having adapted to the Nerazzurri's style of play.

"I think he's now found his feet and fully settled here," Conte said of Eriksen. "We are always trying and working on solutions to get the best out of the qualities of the players in the squad.

"I am pleased with how we have worked over this period."