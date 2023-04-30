'It's not a secret' - Erik ten Hag tells Manchester United to sign a new No. 9 amid Harry Kane rumours

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag admits the club must sign a new striker this summer, amid links with Tottenham's Harry Kane.

United linked with Kane bid

Ten Hag admits striker needed

Kane entering final year of contract

WHAT HAPPENED? Kane has been in brilliant form for Spurs this season, scoring 24 goals in 33 games in the Premier League, and Ten Hag has now confirmed that United must buy a new striker this summer, with Cristiano Ronaldo having departed, leaving Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, plus loanee Wout Weghorst, as the options at Old Trafford.

WHAT THEY SAID: As per the Daily Mail, Ten Hag said: "Everyone knows, it’s not a secret that over the whole season we have had a shortage of No. 9s. First, we had the dropout of Ronaldo, then Anthony Martial was often not available, Jadon Sancho was often not available, then you have a shortage of frontline players.

"With fewer players we have to cover many games, so we definitely need players in the frontline who strengthen the squad."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kane's contract expires at the end of next season, meaning he is likely to be forced into a huge decision this summer. The Red Devils have already been linked with a move and are willing to offer a Kane a contract worth £300,000-a-week. The Mail reports, though, that United are unwilling to be drawn into protracted negotiations with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy; United haven't signed a player from Tottenham since buying Dimitar Berbatov in 2008.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? United play Aston Villa on Sunday as they look to consolidate their position in the top four, wheil Kane will be in action as Spurs play Liverpool at Anfield.