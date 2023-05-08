‘He doesn’t offer anything’ - Erik ten Hag urged to stop Wout Weghorst experiment by Man Utd legend Rio Ferdinand

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand feels Wout Weghorst is not the right No.10 for the Red Devils.

Weghorst arrived in January

Has only managed two goals

Ferdinand critical of striker

WHAT HAPPENED? Weghorst has come in for criticism after struggling to impress since arriving at Old Trafford on loan. The Dutchman has only managed two goals and three assists for the club, and Ferdinand thinks that Weghorst also lacks the creativity and ability to link the play to be a successful No.10 for Man Utd.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I just think Man Utd’s No.10, a top team's No.10 doesn’t look like a Weghorst in my eyes," he told BT Sport. "Let’s look at it another way, if I’m [Jadon] Sancho, Bruno [Fernandes], [Alejandro] Garnacho, Martial and I’m sitting there watching him line-up as a no.10 in front of me, the no.10 shirt means something else, it’s a player that can create, has got guile, can get between the lines and get on the half turn and bring other people into play in that sense and get goals. He doesn’t offer all those things I’ve just said there... I think his best piece of play today was a tackle in his own box. That’s a no.10 – that’s not what no.10s are known for doing."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Manchester United are not expected to sign Weghorst permanently, meaning the forward will depart at the end of the season. However, Ten Hag has made it clear he does want to bring in a goalscorer before the start of the new campaign. Tottenham striker Harry Kane, Eintracht Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani and Victor Osimhen of Napoli are all thought to be targets ahead of the summer window.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Ten Hag's side will look to get back to winning ways in the Premier League on Saturday against Wolves at Old Trafford.