WHAT HAPPENED? A day after United suffered their biggest-ever Premier League defeat against Liverpool, manager Ten Hag reached the club's training facilities early to scrutinise the humiliating result, according to Manchester Evening News.

The players reported at 9am, which was always planned, though former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did afford his then-squad a day off after they were battered 5-0 by Liverpool back in October 2021.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The recently crowned Carabao Cup champions were brought back to earth by Jurgen Klopp's side as they thrashed the Red Devils 7-0 at Anfield. Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo netted a brace each while Roberto Firmino score one.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? Ten Hag's side next face Real Betis in the first leg of their Europa League round of 16 clash.