Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says work is continuing on strengthening the squad and last weekend's hammering by Liverpool is in the past.

WHAT HAPPENED? Ten Hag will be hoping to strengthen his squad in the summer window and has said his plans have not been affected by the 7-0 hammering by bitter rivals Liverpool last time out in the Premier League. The Dutchman feels his team have already moved on from the game at Anfield and are fully focused on the visit from Southampton on Sunday.

WHAT THEY SAID: "There is a continuing process and it’s already in the background. At the moment the main focus is game to game. The first game is always the most important and that’s Southampton on Sunday," he said. "We are not looking over our shoulders. We have to focus on our process and what others are doing is not for us. We have to improve our game and every player has to improve. We have to win and do that game after game."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ten Hag's side have already bounced back from their disaster in Merseyside, beating Real Betis 4-1 in the first leg of their Europa League tie. The Red Devils will be hoping to add the trophy to their Carabao Cup win and are then expected to be active in the summer transfer window. United are thought to want two marquee signings, with a new No. 9 at the top of their shopping list.

DID YOU KNOW? United lost 7-0 at Liverpool last time out in the Premier League, and haven’t lost consecutive league games since May/August last year (4 in a row). Their seven goals conceded in that defeat was just one fewer than they shipped in their 10 previous league games combined (8).

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? Ten Hag's side host Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday and then head to Betis for the second leg of their Europa League last-16 tie.