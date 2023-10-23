Erik ten Hag explains how Man Utd are working to get £72m Rasmus Hojlund firing amid domestic struggles ahead of 'must-win' Copenhagen showdown

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has backed Rasmus Hojlund to start firing again ahead of the Champions League clash with Copenhagen.

Ten Hag backs Hojlund amid domestic struggles

Striker has no Premier League goals

Dane has three strikes in Champions League

WHAT HAPPENED? Hojlund drew a blank against Sheffield United on Saturday and is still waiting to score his first Premier League goal since his £72 million ($87m) move from Atalanta. He has fared far better in the Champions League, netting three goals in his first two games against Bayern Munich and Galatasaray, and will be motivated to continue that streak against boyhood club Copenhagen.

WHAT THEY SAID: "First of all, we have to work our routines, he misses pre-season, the first four games, but I think from the moment he came in, he gave the team a lot," Ten Hag told a press conference. "We're building the routines and that will give him more time and to make better decisions for more goals, but the goals against Galatasaray were two brilliant goals. As well, also the one in Munich. I think he's a player who will always be in scoring positions in our team. I'm sure, I'm confident [he'll score goals] and Marcus Rashford the same."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hojlund had a disappointing spell with Copenhagen, scoring just five goals before being sold to Sturm Graz in Austria. His two younger brothers Emil and Oscar are both still at the Danish side and could feature in the game at Old Trafford. "He grew up there at this club and you know he will be highly motivated," added Ten Hag. "That’s for me, for the team, but especially of course from him to send that in the right direction, the right balance."

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? The Red Devils must beat Copenhagen on Tuesday to stand a realistic chance of progressing in the Champions League after losing to Bayern and Galatasaray.