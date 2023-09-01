England captain Leah Williamson hits out at ‘conditioned behaviour’ of Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales that ‘completely overshadowed’ Jenni Hermoso’s Women’s World Cup triumph

England captain Leah Williamson has hit out at the “conditioned behaviour” of Luis Rubiales that “overshadowed” Jenni Hermoso’s World Cup win.

The Barcelona striker formed part of the Spain squad that edged out the Lionesses 1-0 during a showpiece final in Sydney.

After that contest, Hermoso was kissed on the lips by Spanish FA president Rubiales during the medal ceremony.

Rubiales – who is also a vice-president at UEFA - has since been suspended by FIFA and seen all 23 members of Spain’s triumphant squad refuse to play for the national team again until he is removed from power.

Hermoso has spoken out on the incident in question, making it clear that in no way was a controversial clinch “consensual” on her part.

Rubiales has, however, refused to back down and continues to fight his corner – with the RFEF calling on UEFA to ban Spanish teams from European competition at one stage following government interference in what they consider to be a sporting matter.

Williamson, who missed England’s World Cup campaign through injury, has now added her voice to those speaking out against Rubiales.

The Arsenal star has told The News Agents: “I put myself in Jenni's shoes first and foremost. I think how sad that must be for her.

“Greatest sporting achievement of her life and completely overshadowed and will be forever by this awful ordeal that she's now involved in.

“I think it's annoying that even now we've seen the footage, we've seen everything and there's still a discussion going on.

“I think it's conditioned behaviour to kind of laugh that stuff off by woman and actually when Jenni sat down and sat with it, she's been brave enough to report it and move forward so this doesn't happen to anybody else which I think is really, really brave.

“But I think it's disgusting and it's the result of a sexist and misogynistic environment leading to treating people in a way which is just not appropriate.”

The Spanish FA has urged Rubiales to resign on the back of his “unacceptable” behaviour, but he has refused to go.

His mother went on hunger strike in a bid to support her son’s cause, while various videos have now circulated and been passed to FIFA as both sides of the argument state their case.