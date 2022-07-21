'Crazy day, crazy game' - England boss Wiegman thrilled by Spain win after leading wild celebrations

The Lionesses coach was on cloud nine after securing a semi-final berth at Euro 2022

Sarina Wiegman did not hold back her emotions at the final whistle after England came back from a goal down to win 2-1 against Spain after extra-time in the quarterfinals of UEFA Women's Euro 2022.

Wiegman could not be present on the bench in England's 5-0 Group A win over Northern Ireland but returned for Wednesday's crucial clash against Spain after recovering from Covid-19.

The emotions flew spontaneously after getting the better of Spain, who were considered one of the tournament favourites.

Watch Sarina Wiegman celebrating after beating Spain

Spain's Esther Gonzalez opened the scoring in the second half but substitute Ella Toone erased the deficit just six minutes from time.

England built on the momentum from the late equaliser and Georgia Stanway's piledriver from long range sent the crowd into a frenzy. It ensured the Lionesses booked a ticket to their fifth successive semi-final in major tournaments.

Wiegman was seen fist-pumping and hugging her players after the referee blew the final whistle. She did not hold back during the celebrations as England registered a thrilling victory from the jaws of defeat.

What did Wiegman say after beating Spain?

She said afterwards: "The whole game was a test. The level of this game was so high. I haven’t experienced that too much. We know Spain are a very good team, especially in possession. We did pretty well too.

"In terms of a test and a setback and how we came back, we stuck to it with being together as a team trying to score. Plan B was also [used for] a couple of minutes in and then we scored. Then we went back. I’m so proud of the teams. Incredible."

The manager went on to praise the fans for their loud support throughout the match and especially when England were fighting to stage a comeback.

"The fans behind us, you could feel it. This is home advantage," she said,

"Worried is a big word. We were behind and knew we had to do something. We scored quickly after doing that so we could go back into our normal shape. Incredible. [You’re] concerned otherwise [you] don’t change shape a little bit. Nice that it worked.

"A crazy day, especially today. I came with the team late, prepared, trying to stay calm yourself. I won’t forget this day."