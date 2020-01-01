England

England's penalty shootout record: How often have they won and lost?

The Three Lions have endured their fair share of spot-kick heartache over the years and while they've had some successes, their record is bleak

It has reached the point where the mere thought of a penalty shootout is enough to send shivers down the spines of even the most optimistic England fans.

For some unknown reason, the Three Lions and spot-kicks don't seem to mix, with even the most talented English players crumbling under the pressure of the 12-yard showdown. Penalties have haunted England for generations at major tournaments throughout the 1990s and into the 2000s, but they have managed to win a few too.

Goal takes a look at England's penalty shootout record at the World Cup and European Championship, as well as those who stepped up to hit them.

    Contents

    1. What is England's overall penalty shootout record?
    2. What is England's penalty shootout record at the World Cup?
      1. World Cup 1990: West Germany 1-1 England AET (West Germany won 4-3 on penalties)
      2. World Cup 1998: Argentina 2-2 England AET (Argentina won 4-3 on penalties)
      3. World Cup 2006: England 0-0 Portugal AET (Portugal won 3-1 on penalties)
      4. World Cup 2018: Colombia 1-1 England AET (England won 4-3 on penalties)
    3. What is England's penalty shootout record at the European Championship?
      1. Euro 96: Spain 0-0 England AET (England won 4-2 on penalties)
      2. Euro 96: Germany 1-1 England AET (Germany won 6-5 on penalties)
      3. Euro 2004: Portugal 2-2 England AET (Portugal won 6-5 on penalties)
      4. Euro 2012: England 0-0 Italy AET (Italy won 4-2 on penalties)

    What is England's overall penalty shootout record?

    England have been in eight penalty shootouts at major international tournaments (World Cup and European Championship), losing six and winning two.

    As of the 2018 edition, the Three Lions have been involved in four shootouts at the World Cup. They won their first at a World Cup in 2018 when they defeated Colombia in the last-16 stage.

    Prior to their spot-kick triumph over the Colombians, England had lost in 2006 against Portugal in the quarter-finals, in 1998 against Argentina in the last 16 and in 1990 against Germany in the semi-final. 

    Opponent Played Won Lost
    Germany* 2 0 2
    Portugal 2 0 2
    Argentina 1 0 1
    Italy 1 0 1
    Colombia 1 1 0
    Spain 1 1 0

    *West Germany in 1990

    In the European Championship England have an identical record, having lost three penalty shootouts and won just one. They lost to Italy in the quarter-final of Euro 2012, bowed out against Portugal in the quarter-final of Euro 2004 and were beaten by Germany in the semi-final of Euro 96.

    Their only penalty shootout victory at a European Championship came in the quarter-final of Euro 96 against Spain.

    Stuart Pearce Gareth Southgate Euro 96 England Germany

    What is England's penalty shootout record at the World Cup?

    England have competed in four penalty shootouts at the World Cup: in 1990, 1998, 2006 and 2018.

    Until their 2018 win over Colombia in Russia, England had lost all of their penalty shootouts at World Cups, having been beaten by West Germany in 1990, Argentina in 1998 and Portugal in 2006.

    World Cup 1990: West Germany 1-1 England AET (West Germany won 4-3 on penalties)

    West Germany penalty takers England penalty takers
    Brehme scored Lineker scored
    Matthaus scored Beardsley scored
    Riedle scored Platt scored
    Thon scored Pearce missed
    - Waddle missed

    World Cup 1998: Argentina 2-2 England AET (Argentina won 4-3 on penalties)

    Argentina penalty takers England penalty takers
    Berti scored Shearer scored
    Crespo missed Ince missed
    Veron scored Merson scored
    Gallardo scored Owen scored
    Ayala scored Batty missed

    World Cup 2006: England 0-0 Portugal AET (Portugal won 3-1 on penalties)

    England penalty takers Portugal penalty takers
    Lampard missed Simao scored
    Hargreaves scored Viana missed
    Gerrard missed Petit missed
    Carragher missed Postiga scored
    - Ronaldo scored

    World Cup 2018: Colombia 1-1 England AET (England won 4-3 on penalties)

    Colombia penalty takers England penalty takers
    Falcao scored Kane scored
    J. Cuadrado scored Rashford scored
    Muriel scored Henderson missed
    Uribe missed Trippier scored
    Bacca missed Dier scored

    Cristiano Ronaldo World Cup 2006 England Portugal Paul Robinson

    What is England's penalty shootout record at the European Championship?

    England have been in a total of four penalty shootouts at the European Championship, losing three and winning one.

    The Three Lions beat Spain in the quarter-final of Euro 96 before losing to Germany in the semi-final of the same tournament.

    Since then, they lost to Portugal in the quarter-final of Euro 2004 and Italy in the quarter-final of Euro 2012.

    Euro 96: Spain 0-0 England AET (England won 4-2 on penalties)

    Spain penalty takers England penalty takers
    Hierro missed Shearer scored
    Amor scored Platt scored
    Belsue scored Pearce scored
    Nadal missed Gascoigne scored

    Euro 96: Germany 1-1 England AET (Germany won 6-5 on penalties)

    Germany penalty takers England penalty takers
    Hassler scored Shearer scored
    Strunz scored Platt scored
    Reuter scored Pearce scored
    Ziege scored Gascoigne scored
    Kuntz scored Sheringham scored
    Moller scored Southgate missed

    Andrea Pirlo Joe Hart Italy England Euro 2012

    Euro 2004: Portugal 2-2 England AET (Portugal won 6-5 on penalties)

    Portugal penalty takers England penalty takers
    Deco scored Beckham missed
    Simao scored Owen scored
    Rui Costa missed Lampard scored
    Ronaldo scored Terry scored
    Maniche scored Hargreaves scored
    Postiga scored A. Cole scored
    Ricardo scored Vassel missed

    Euro 2012: England 0-0 Italy AET (Italy won 4-2 on penalties)

    England penalty takers Italy penalty takers
    Gerrard scored Balotelli scored
    Rooney scored Montolivo missed
    Young missed Pirlo scored
    A. Cole missed Nocerino scored
    - Diamanti scored

