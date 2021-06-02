'He is the star man, he makes things happen' - Grealish is like Ronaldo for England, claims Keane

The playmaker turned in a strong performance against Austria on Wednesday, and the former Manchester United midfielder was impressed

Roy Keane has heaped praise on Jack Grealish, comparing the Aston Villa and England star to Cristiano Ronaldo.

Grealish produced a strong performance for the Three Lions on Wednesday as they defeated Austria 1-0 in a friendly.

The display eased fears over the playmaker's fitness after he played just four games for Aston Villa since mid-February, having spent three months sidelined with injury.

What was said?

Speaking on ITV, Keane said of Grealish: "He is the star man, he makes things happen. He has courage and always wants the ball in tight areas. Like Cristiano Ronaldo at Portugal, you need players like that in your team. It is brave."

Grealish spoke to BBC Radio 5 Live about icing his leg after he was taken off in the second half as well as his visual disappointment at being removed from the game.

"Since I've come back that's what I've been doing [putting ice on leg]," Grealish said. "I'm still a bit aware of the injury so after these games I have to try and recover as much and as good as I can, so that's why I put the ice on straight away.

"It's difficult, I've been out for three months, only started three games since I've been back. It takes time, I'm ready when called upon. I still train as hard as I can, as if I am back in the swing fully."

On being subbed off, he added: "I love playing football, I didn't want to come off. That's the manager's decision and I respect that."

Article continues below

What's next for England?

England will close out their Euro 2020 preparations on Sunday when they take on Romania in a friendly.

The Three Lions will play their first game of the Euros on June 13 when they face Croatia at Wembley. They will then take on Scotland five days later before finishing the group stage with a clash against Czech Republic.

Further reading