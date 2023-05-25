Gareth Southgate's England are out to make amends after coming up short at the World Cup by booking their place at Euro 2024 in Germany. The Three Lions will have to secure positive results against the likes of Italy and Ukraine if they are to progress to the next European Championship, but there are no easy games.
GOALhas all the information you need regarding the availability of match tickets and ticket prices for England's matches home and away in Euro 2024 qualifiers.
How to buy tickets for England football matches?
Official England tickets can be found and bought on englandfootball.com. Supporters will need to register with the England Supporters Travel Club and express interest in tickets for away games, where allocations are limited.
It should be noted that members of the England Supporters Travel Club and My England Football are given priority access to tickets ahead of general sale to the public.
Resale tickets can also be found on sites such as Viagogo. Prices on resale sites can vary.
What are the ticket prices for England football matches?
Tickets for England games vary significantly, with prices starting from under £20 and reaching over £2,000, depending on the seat position and package.
Upcoming England football matches & where to watch
England's upcoming fixture schedule for 2023 can be seen below, including TV channels and kick-off times.
|Date
|Game
|TV channel / stream
|Kick-off time (UK)
|Jun 16
|Malta vs England
|Channel 4 / Fox Sports / All4 / FuboTV / Fox Sports app
|7:45pm
|Jun 19
|England vs North Macedonia
|Channel 4 / Fox Sports / All4 / FuboTV / Fox Sports app
|7:45pm
|Sep 9
|Ukraine vs England
|Channel 4 / Fox Sports / All4 / FuboTV / Fox Sports app
|5:00pm
|Sep 12
|Scotland vs England
|Channel 4 / All4
|7:45pm
|Oct 13
|England vs Australia
|Channel 4 / Fox Sports
|7:45pm
|Oct 17
|England vs Italy
|Channel 4 / Fox Sports / All4 / FuboTV / Fox Sports app
|7:45pm
|Nov 17
|England vs Malta
|Channel 4 / Fox Sports / All4 / FuboTV / Fox Sports app
|7:45pm
|Nov 20
|North Macedonia vs England
|Channel 4 / Fox Sports / All4 / FuboTV / Fox Sports app
|7:45pm