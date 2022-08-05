England up to fourth in FIFA world rankings after Euro 2022 triumph as USWNT maintain top spot

The Lionesses are within touching distance of the top three after delivering their country's first piece of major silverware since 1966

England have moved up to fourth in the FIFA world rankings after their Euro 2022 triumph, while the United States women's national team have retained top spot on the back of their CONCACAF Championship victory.

The Lionesses became the first England team from either the men's or women's games to win a major trophy since 1966 by beating Germany in the European Championship final last weekend.

FIFA have recognised their achievement in the publication of their latest rankings, while beaten finalists Germany have climbed to second place behind the Americans.

How many places have England moved in the rankings?

England were sat in eighth prior to the Euros, but have moved up four places into fourth as a result of their run to glory.

The tournament hosts have not leapfrogged Germany however, with the beaten finalists advancing up one slot into second - replacing semi-finalists Sweden.

What about the USWNT?

The USWNT stormed to their ninth CONCACAF Championship success in July, qualifying for the 2024 Olympic Games in the process.

They remain in top spot in the world rankings, a position they've held since 2017, and are due to face England in a one-off clash between the World Cup winners and European champions on October 7.

Meanwhile, Copa America Femenina winners Brazil have stayed in ninth, France have dropped to fifth and the Netherlands have moved back one spot to sixth.