England star Beth Mead nearing Arsenal return after 11 months out with ACL injury

England star Beth Mead is nearing a return from injury after stepping up her recovery with Arsenal this week, 11 months on from rupturing her ACL.

Mead hasn't played since last November

Injury meant she missed World Cup

But she is nearing a return now

WHAT HAPPENED? Ahead of the Gunners' clash with Aston Villa on Sunday, Mead has taken part in full training all week and came through an in-house training game with the youth team on Wednesday. It's the latest bit of positive news for the winger, who has been edging closer to a comeback week by week.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mead hasn't played since last November, that devastating injury ruling her out of the 2023 Women's World Cup for England as well as the rest of Arsenal's season. But the 2022 Ballon d'Or runner-up travelled to Sweden with her club for their Women's Champions League qualifiers and now appears to be closer than ever to returning to the pitch.

WHAT NEXT FOR MEAD? Time will tell if the Lionesses' winger is involved in Arsenal's squad to face Villa this weekend, with the Gunners still searching for a first win of the new Women's Super League season.