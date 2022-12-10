WATCH: En-Nesyri scores famous goal to help Morocco knock Portugal out of World Cup

Youssef En-Nesyri scored the winner for Morocco against Portugal with a brave header, as he dumped Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. out of the World Cup!

Sevilla forward broke deadlock 42 minutes in

Put Morocco on pathway to history

Became Morocco's all-time leading World Cup scorer

WHAT HAPPENED? Morocco's quarter-final against Portugal looked set to be goalless at the break, that was until the Sevilla forward leapt way in the air to glance his side in front, sending those of a Moroccan persuasion ballistic as they took an unlikely lead.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It's a goal that will not only be celebrated in Morocco, but one that'll be felt across Africa. Morocco held on and reached the World Cup semi-final, becoming the first African side to ever reach that stage of a the tournament.

WHAT NEXT FOR MOROCCO? Morocco will now face either England or France in the second semi-final on Wednesday.