Emma Hayes in line for another WSL Manager of the Season award as Man Utd’s Marc Skinner also among nominees - but there’s no room for Leicester’s saviour Willie Kirk

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes is in line for a sixth WSL Manager of the Season award having been named among the nominees for 2022-23.

WHAT HAPPENED? She is joined on that shortlist by Manchester United coach Marc Skinner, Carla Ward of Aston Villa and Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hayes has overseen another FA Cup triumph for Chelsea this season, and has them in the hunt for WSL title glory, while Eidevall captured the League Cup in north London. They are rightly in the running for a prestigious individual prize, but there is no place in that scrap for Leicester’s Willie Kirk. The Scot led the Foxes to the brink of survival after inheriting the reins with them sat pointless at the bottom of the table after nine games.

AND WHAT'S MORE: In the race for the men’s Premier League Manager of the Year award, Arsenal have a runner in the form of Mikel Arteta, but Pep Guardiola will be a heavy favourite there as he puts Manchester City in contention for a historic treble. Newcastle boss Eddie Howe, Aston Villa chief Unai Emery, Fulham’s Marco Silva and Brighton coach Roberto De Zerbi complete the six-man shortlist.

WHAT NEXT? Hayes has helped Chelsea to dominate the women’s game in England over recent years, with Guardiola doing likewise with City in men’s football, and they are considered to be some of the finest tactical minds in the business.