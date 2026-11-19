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Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has urged federation chiefs to reduce ticket prices in a bid to fill empty home stadiums following Lionel Messi's international retirement. Despite a 7-0 friendly rout of Costa Rica in Cordoba on Tuesday night, the World Cup winner stressed that La Albiceleste must work hard to reignite supporters' passion.

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Martinez addresses sparse home crowds

Martinez wants Argentine officials to cut matchday costs after sparse turnouts marked the opening games without their former captain. According to BBC Sport, roughly 42,000 spectators attended Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes, filling around 60 per cent of the 57,000-capacity ground. Three days earlier, AFA figures showed about 21,000 fans watched a 2-1 defeat to Uruguay at 55,000-seat La Bombonera amid ticket pricing complaints.

Goalkeeper proposes charity ticket push

Keen to draw more children to international fixtures and rebuild the bond with supporters, the shot-stopper insisted players, staff and administrators share responsibility for lifting attendances.

Addressing reporters in the mixed zone after full-time, Martinez said: "I'd like to play in slightly fuller stadiums. Maybe we need to organise charity initiatives to fill the stands.

"We have to make the fans fall in love with the team all over again. We know Leo isn't here, and obviously people wanted to come see him most of all. At the end of the day, though, this is the Argentina national team, and we need that affection."

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Calling for cheaper admission, he added: "We have the responsibility - us, the coaching staff, the directors - to make that possible. Show love to the people, lower ticket prices a bit, and fill every stadium, because we truly need it."

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Returning stopper rallies federation chiefs

Back from a month out with a fractured jaw suffered at Chelsea, Martinez acknowledged how empty stands affect a squad blending experienced winners with emerging talent.

In an interview with Telefe, he explained: "It's something we don't like. Without Leo, I know it's tough. But at the end of the day, the lads are role models, they're world champions, and there are plenty of young newcomers who need that love for Argentina."

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Pointing to AFA president Claudio 'Chiqui' Tapia, head coach Lionel Scaloni and the captains, he affirmed: "We're going to make them fall in love with us again - alongside Chiqui, Scaloni, and the captains."

Federation faces mounting pricing pressure

Having rebounded from Saturday's setback against Uruguay with a ruthless victory, Scaloni's squad now focus on bedding in their next generation. Off the pitch, pressure rests on Tapia and the AFA to review admission fees and ticket distribution before Argentina's next home outings. Meanwhile, Martinez returns to Chelsea having proved his fitness following his recent jaw injury.