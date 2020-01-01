Elneny thanks Arteta for resurrecting his Arsenal career after Fulham win

The 28-year-old looked to be on his way out of the club after spending last season on loan at Besiktas, but he has started both of the last two games

Mohamed Elneny thanked Mikel Arteta for giving him the chance to resurrect his career after the Gunners’ 3-0 win at Fulham.

The midfielder’s Premier League career looked to be over when he was sent on loan to by Unai Emery last season.

But Arteta said every player would start the 2020-21 campaign with a clean slate, and Elneny has returned to to deliver assured performances against and in the Community Shield.

"I feel really happy and I have to thank Mikel Arteta for giving me a chance to play," Elneny told Arsenal’s official website.

"I know it's not easy to be on loan and come back to Arsenal and I'm really happy because I made everyone feel like I was not away from the team. This makes me really happy and I have to thank Mikel Arteta because he helped me a lot to feel like this.

"He speaks to me always, saying things like 'we need you on the team' and he is always giving me good feedback and always pushing me to get the best from me. I'm really happy to be here.

"I'll give 100 per cent every day in the training and if they give me a chance to play, I will always give 100 per cent. Because it's the best for me, to play always in regular games and to give 100 per cent to the team, to help the team to win and make sure that we're going to build a team to be strong in the Premier League."

Arsenal were slick in attack against the shell-shocked Cottagers on Saturday but were also praised for their hard work and organisation off the ball, restricting the hosts to just two shots on target.

"We feel like we are more aggressive, like everyone just wants to give 100 per cent," Elneny noted.

"This was what we missed in Arsenal, because at Arsenal we always loved to play football but we didn't care [enough] about giving 100 per cent. But now we can see that everyone does, even the kit man!

"Everyone has to give 100 per cent because this is a great club and everyone has to work really hard to push this club to win the Premier League, to win everything, because we have quality players, we have the facilities, we have the family. Everyone is great in this club."