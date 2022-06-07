Elanga hints Rangnick was using him in wrong position at Man Utd as he tells Ten Hag where he can 'do more'

The highly-rated winger enjoyed a breakthrough campaign at Old Trafford in 2021-22, but he has suggested that there is further potential to unlock

Anthony Elanga has suggested that interim Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick used him in the wrong position during a breakthrough 2021-22 campaign, with the talented youngster informing incoming Red Devils coach Erik ten Tag of where he can “do more”.

The highly-rated 20-year-old established himself as a first-team star with Premier League heavyweights last season, taking in 27 appearances across all competitions and recording three goals.

Many of those outings came on the right flank, with England star Jadon Sancho lining up on the left, but Sweden international Elanga has told Ten Hag that he should consider tinkering with tactical plans in wide areas when he inherits managerial reins this summer.

What is Elanga’s best position for Man Utd?

A product of United’s famed academy system is at his destructive best when running at opponents and forcing them onto the back foot, with those qualities being further highlighted in outings for his country.

Elanga registered his first senior goal for Sweden in a Nations League clash with Norway on Sunday and believes an impressive cameo on the left in that contest showcased what he is all about.

He has told Fotbollskanalen: “It suits me very well.

“With United I play a lot on the right but now I get the chance to play on the left, that is my favourite position.

“I can do more there. I can go both into the pitch and on the outside.”

Anthony Elanga makes his senior debut for Sweden! 👏 pic.twitter.com/1zHWnUlVJ6 — GOAL (@goal) March 24, 2022

Who is Elanga competing against for minutes at Man Utd?

Sancho was acquired by United in the summer of 2021 after proving his worth across four years at Borussia Dortmund.

Much of his time in Germany was spent starring on the right, but the Red Devils have often opted to deploy him on the left.

Marcus Rashford is another England international that is considered to be at his best when operating in a wide attacking role, rather than down the middle.

He also likes to drift to the left, though, allowing him to cut inside onto his right foot, and will be hoping to rediscover a spark in 2022-23 that allows him to earn a place in Gareth Southgate’s 2022 World Cup plans.

An impressive pool of talent at Old Trafford has been added to of late by the emergence of exciting Argentine starlet Alejandro Garnacho, with the naturally left-footed 17-year-old another of those now competing for game time on the flanks.

