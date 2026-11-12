Eintracht Frankfurt make Nottingham Forest outcast Arnaud Kalimuendo top January target after Premier League club approve €30m transfer or loan exit

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Eintracht Frankfurt have identified Nottingham Forest striker Arnaud Kalimuendo as their priority attacking target for the upcoming January transfer window. The Premier League outfit are ready to sanction a departure after placing a €30 million valuation on the peripheral Frenchman, while also remaining open to a loan deal.

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Frustrated striker seeks regular minutes

According to TEAMtalk, the 24-year-old is eager to leave the City Ground this winter after falling down the pecking order under head coach Oliver Glasner. Since returning to England for the current campaign, Kalimuendo has been restricted to just 110 minutes across five appearances without registering a single goal or assist. Four of those outings have come off the bench, prompting multiple suitors to circle ahead of the New Year.

Midlands hierarchy outline departure terms

The report states that the Tricky Trees will not stand in the way of the forward pursuing regular first-team football elsewhere when the mid-season market opens. Having signed him from French side Rennes in August 2025 on a long-term contract running until June 2030, the English club ideally prefer a permanent sale to recoup the €30m fee they originally paid.

However, insiders indicate that officials in the East Midlands are realistic about market conditions should no suitor match their full valuation outright in the middle of the season. Consequently, decision-makers are prepared to approve an initial temporary switch provided the agreement includes either an option or an obligation to buy next summer.

Productive loan spell fuels interest

That flexibility has alerted the Bundesliga outfit, who have continued to monitor the attacker closely following his productive stint in Germany during the second half of last season. Across 19 appearances for the Eagles during that spell, the former Ligue 1 regular found the back of the net six times to leave a lasting impression on the club's hierarchy.

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With his limited game time under Glasner raising serious doubts over his long-term role in the Premier League, the outlet notes that a winter departure now represents a realistic solution for all parties. Moving back to a familiar environment would give the Frenchman an immediate platform to rediscover his scoring touch during the second half of the campaign.

Temporary structure offers realistic solution

Although Frankfurt have made re-signing Kalimuendo their top winter objective, financing a €30m permanent transfer mid-season would pose a major financial hurdle. As a result, negotiating a loan arrangement with a future purchase clause represents the most probable route for the German club to conclude a deal. Such an agreement would allow Forest to protect their initial investment while keeping their long-term options open.