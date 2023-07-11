Edwin van der Sar is 'communicating' and 'not in life-threatening' condition after Man Utd & Ajax legend suffers brain haemorrhage

Edwin van der Sar is not in life-threatening condition and is able to communicate with family after suffering a brain haemorrhage.

The former Manchester United, Ajax and Netherlands goalkeeper suffered a cerebral haemorrhage while in Croatia last week and was rushed to hospital via helicopter on Friday afternoon.

The Dutchman remains in the hospital's intensive care unit, but his wife, Annemarie, has confirmed that is in stable condition.

"Edwin is still in the intensive care unit, but is stable," she said in a message relayed by Ajax. He is not in life-threatening danger. Every time we get to visit him, he’s communicative. We have to wait patiently to see how his situation will develop."

Van der Sar spent nine years as an Ajax player before leaving for Juventus in 1999, eventually going on to represent Fulham and Manchester United.

He finished his career as a two-time Champions League winner and lifted four Premier League and four Eredivisie titles.

Van der Sar, 52, returned to the Dutch capital to become Ajax's marketing director in 2012 and was made CEO four years later, but resigned from his post at the end of May.

Both Ajax and United voiced their support for Van der Sar after the news of his haemorrhage emerged on Friday.

"Manchester United is holding Edwin van der Sar and his family in our collective thoughts after hearing the news that the legendary goalkeeper has fallen seriously ill," the Premier League side said.