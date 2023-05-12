Eden Hazard is set to make a rare start for Real Madrid when they take on Getafe in La Liga on Saturday, according to a report.

Ancelotti to rest key players for City clash

Hazard in line to make a start

Belgian last started in La Liga in September

WHAT HAPPENED? Carlo Ancelotti said he plans on resting some of his key players in the league clash as he has his eye on Wednesday's Champions League second leg against Manchester City. Marca claims that Hazard is one of those in line to return to the starting XI. Mariano Diaz is also expected to feature in attack, as Karim Benzema and Rodrygo will be given time off to recover from Tuesday's 1-1 draw with City.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I want to preserve the players who are tired, but the ones who are well will go out on the pitch," Ancelotti told reporters. "Some players received hits in Tuesday's game and they still haven't recovered, like Benzema, Alaba and Rodrygo."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hazard has made just nine appearances for Madrid this season, last featuring for the final 10 minutes as they beat Cadiz on April 15. His most recent start in La Liga came on September 11 when they beat Mallorca 4-1. The Belgian winger has been linked with a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, but he maintains he wants to stay and could even finish off his career at the club when his contract expires in 2024.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

(C)Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Madrid meet Getafe in La Liga on Saturday before playing out the return fixture against City on Wednesday.