WATCH: Ecuador score first goal of 2022 World Cup as Valencia bounces back from VAR drama to net penalty
- Ecuador face Qatar in opener
- Valencia has early goal ruled out
- Scores again from the penalty spot
WHAT HAPPENED? The first goal of the World Cup arrived on 16 minutes when Valencia rolled home a penalty for Ecuador against hosts Qatar. Valencia had earlier seen a goal ruled out for offside but bounced back strongly. The Ecuador captain won a penalty after being caught by goalkeeper Saad Al Sheeb and coolly converted the ensuing spot-kick.
The first goal of the #FIFAWorldCup has come from the penalty spot!#BBCFootball #BBCWorldCup pic.twitter.com/BLnogzARhQ— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) November 20, 2022
THE FIRST GOAL OF THE 2022 FIFA WORLD CUP BELONGS TO ECUADOR 🇪🇨🇪🇨🇪🇨 pic.twitter.com/sGTPm4VZaI— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 20, 2022
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Valencia's goal means he is now Ecuador's highest-scoring player in World Cup history with four goals, overtaking Agustin Delgado on three.
WHAT NEXT FOR ECUADOR? Gustavo Alfaro's side are back in action on Friday against the Netherlands.
Editors' Picks
- Bellingham, Gavi and the NXGN wonderkids set to light up the 2022 World Cup
- The most memorable matches in World Cup history: From Maracanazo to Mineirazo
- 'Don't wake me up! Let me enjoy this dream!' - How Salvatore Schillaci became the hero of Italia 90
- Cristiano Ronaldo interview: Disrespecting Ten Hag, Neville & Rooney criticism and why he doesn't like the Glazers