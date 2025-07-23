EA Sports FC 26: Full list of teams, competitions & licenses on the game

Explore the full list of licensed teams, leagues, and stadiums in EA SPORTS FC 26.

EA Sports FC 26 is set to redefine football gaming once again, bringing unmatched authenticity and depth with a vast lineup of licensed teams, competitions, and stadiums.

Building on the strong foundation of EA Sports FC 25, this year’s edition goes even bigger with 20,000+ players across 750+ clubs and national teams in more than 120+ stadiums and 35+ leagues, including expanded women’s football content and exclusive licenses to the world’s most prestigious competitions.

Whether you're competing for glory in the UEFA Champions League, battling it out in domestic leagues like the Premier League or LaLiga, or exploring the women’s club and international scene, FC 26 delivers the most immersive and realistic experience yet.

Here’s everything you need to know about the licenses, leagues, clubs, and competitions available in EA Sports FC 26.

EA Sports FC 26 confirmed leagues and competitions

EA SPORTS FC 26 offers an unparalleled breadth of authentic football competitions, representing every corner of the global game. Whether you're leading a Premier League title charge, chasing continental glory in the UEFA Champions League, or guiding a South American giant through the CONMEBOL Libertadores, the game delivers fully licensed experiences at every level. The addition of top-tier women’s leagues like the Barclays WSL, Liga F, and the Frauen-Bundesliga continues to expand representation and realism.

With over 35 domestic leagues and dozens of international tournaments included, FC 26 ensures that players can immerse themselves in both the men’s and women’s games with broadcast-style presentation, official kits, real stadiums, and authentic matchday atmospheres. This commitment to global authenticity cements EA SPORTS FC 26 as the definitive football simulation experience.

Region Competition Teams Europe UEFA Champions League All qualified clubs Europe UEFA Europa League All qualified clubs Europe UEFA Conference League All qualified clubs Europe UEFA Super Cup Winners of UEFA competitions England Premier League 20 clubs England EFL (Championship, League One, League Two) all 72 member clubs Spain LALIGA 20 clubs Germany Bundesliga 18 clubs Italy Serie A All Serie A clubs France Ligue 1 All Ligue 1 clubs US Major League Soccer (MLS) 30 clubs South America CONMEBOL Libertadores River Plate, Boca Juniors, Flamengo, Corinthians and more South America CONMEBOL Sudamericana All qualified clubs South America CONMEBOL Recopa Champions of Libertadores & Sudamericana England Women's Super League 12 teams Spain Liga F 16 teams Germany Frauen-Bundesliga 14 teams France Arkema Première Ligue 12 teams Europe UEFA Women's Champions League All qualified clubs North America National Women's Soccer League 14 teams Europe UEFA Champions League All qualified clubs Europe UEFA Europa League All qualified clubs Europe UEFA Conference League All qualified clubs Europe UEFA Super Cup Winners of UEFA competitions Europe Premier League 20 clubs Europe EFL (Championship, League One, League Two) 72 clubs Europe LALIGA EA SPORTS 20 clubs Europe Bundesliga 18 clubs Europe Serie A Enilive TBC Europe Ligue 1 McDonald's TBC North America Major League Soccer (MLS) 30 clubs South America CONMEBOL Libertadores River Plate, Boca Juniors, Flamengo, etc. South America CONMEBOL Sudamericana All qualified clubs South America CONMEBOL Recopa Champions of Libertadores & Sudamericana Europe Barclays Women's Super League 12 teams Europe Liga F Moeve 16 teams Europe Google Pixel Frauen-Bundesliga 14 teams Europe Arkema Première Ligue 12 teams Europe UEFA Women's Champions League All qualified clubs North America National Women's Soccer League 14 teams Portugal Liga Portugal TBC Belgium Belgian Pro League TBC Netherlands Eredivisie TBC Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol TBC Saudi League Saudi League TBC South Korea K League TBC China Chinese Super League TBC Australia A-League TBC Romania Liga 1 TBC Poland Ekstraklasa TBC Austria Austrian Bundesliga TBC Switzerland Swiss Super League TBC Denmark Superliga TBC Scotland Scottish Premiership TBC Ireland SSE Airtricity League Premier Division TBC Sweden Allsvenskan TBC Norway Eliteserien TBC Germany 3. Liga TBC

Which stadiums will be available in EA Sports FC 26?

Authentic stadiums are a crucial part of the matchday immersion in EA SPORTS FC 26, helping replicate the atmosphere, architecture, and culture of world football. The game features over 120 real-world venues, spanning major European leagues, international competitions, women’s football, and clubs from North and South America. While only a handful have been officially confirmed, EA's extensive licensing agreements allow fans to step into many of the world’s most iconic stadiums.

Country Stadium Name England American Express Stadium England Anfield England The City Ground England Craven Cottage England Elland Road England Emirates Stadium England Etihad Stadium England Goodison Park England Gtech Community Stadium England King Power Stadium England London Stadium England Molineux Stadium England Old Trafford England Portman Road England Selhurst Park England Stadium of Light England St. James’ Park England St. Mary’s Stadium England Stamford Bridge England Tottenham Hotspur Stadium England Turf Moor England Villa Park England Vitality Stadium England Joie Stadium Spain Civitas Metropolitano Spain Coliseum Spain Estadio ABANCA-Balaídos Spain Estadio Benito Villamarín Spain Estadio de Gran Canaria Spain Estadio de la Cerámica Spain Estadio de Mendizorroza Spain Estadio de Montilivi Spain Estadio de Vallecas Spain Estadio El Sadar Spain Estadio Jose Zorrilla Spain Estadio Mestalla Spain Estadio San Mamés Spain Estadio Santiago Bernabéu Spain Municipal de Butarque Spain Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Spain Reale Arena Spain Stage Front Stadium Spain Visit Mallorca Estadi Germany Allianz Arena Germany BayArena Germany BORUSSIA-PARK Germany Deutsche Bank Park Germany Europa-Park Stadion Germany MEWA Arena Germany MHP Arena Germany Millerntor-Stadion Germany PreZero Arena Germany Red Bull Arena Germany Signal Iduna Park Germany Stadion An der Alten Försterei Germany Volkswagen Arena Germany Vonovia Ruhrstadion Germany Weserstadion Germany WWK Arena France Decathlon Stadium France Groupama Stadium France Orange Velodrome France Parc des Princes France Stade Bollaert-Delelis Italy Allianz Stadium Italy Bluenergy Stadium Portugal Estadio do SL Benfica Portugal Estádio do Dragão Portugal Estádio José Alvalade Ukraine Donbass Arena Netherlands De Kuip Netherlands Johan Cruijff ArenA Netherlands Philips Stadion Canada BC Place Stadium USA BMO Stadium USA Dignity Health Sports Park USA Lumen Field USA Mercedes-Benz Stadium USA Providence Park USA Red Bull Arena (New York) England Wembley Stadium

