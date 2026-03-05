EA Sports FC 26 stadium list: Every venue & new ground in the game

One of the things that truly makes a sports video game come alive is the stadium atmosphere. Nowhere is that more apparent than in the EA FC franchise, where the world's most legendary grounds take centre stage - whether it's Liverpool's historic Anfield, Real Madrid's majestic Santiago Bernabeu, or the charmingly compact Craven Cottage, home of Fulham.
EA FC 26 is keeping that tradition strong, offering fans an impressive lineup of more than 170 arenas, a mix of officially licensed venues and creatively designed generics.
This year's edition isn't just about returning favourites, it's also bringing a fresh batch of stadiums into the mix. EA has now confirmed the full rundown of every ground included in the game, broken down league by league.
All New Stadiums In EA Sports FC 26
|Stadium
|Teams
|Allianz Arena
|Bayern Munich
|Böllenfalltor
|SV Darmstadt 98
|Holstein Stadion
|Holstein Kiel
|Hill Dickinson Stadium
|Everton
|Jakob-Park
|FC Basel
|Wankdorf
|BSC Young Boys
|Beaujoire
|FC Nantes
|Tupras Stadium
|Beşiktaş JK
|Son Moix Stadium
|RCD Mallorca
|RB Arena
|Red Bull Salzburg
|Diego Armando Maradona Stadium
|Napoli
|Fratton Park
|Portsmouth
|Stamford Bridge
|Chelsea
Germany takes centre stage in EA SPORTS FC 26 with the biggest stadium shake-up of the year, welcoming three fresh additions. Bayern Munich's legendary Allianz Arena makes its long-anticipated comeback, while Darmstadt's Bollenfalltor and Holstein Kiel's Holstein Stadion round out a more authentic Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga atmosphere.
Over in England, Everton’s brand-new Hill Dickinson Stadium headlines the updates. After decades at the beloved Goodison Park, the Toffees’ switch to their state-of-the-art waterfront home is reflected in-game, giving players a chance to experience the club’s new chapter in style.
Across Europe, the lineup grows even richer. Nantes’ Beaujoire, Beşiktaş’s Tupras Stadium, and Salzburg’s RB Arena inject extra flavour from Ligue 1, the Turkish Süper Lig, and the Austrian Bundesliga, giving Career Mode enthusiasts outside the top-five leagues plenty to cheer about. Swiss football also earns long-overdue representation, with Basel’s St. Jakob-Park and BSC Young Boys’ Wankdorf making their virtual debuts.
EA FC
Chase Stadium, the proud home of the Herons and Lionel Messi, will feature in EA SPORTS FC 26, bringing a slice of Fort Lauderdale's football flair straight into the game.
Several familiar grounds have also been given a fresh coat of paint. RCD Mallorca's Estadi Mallorca Son Moix, Portsmouth's iconic Fratton Park, and Chelsea's legendary Stamford Bridge have all been rebuilt to capture their real-life look and atmosphere more authentically.
It’s not just licensed venues getting attention either. A handful of classic original stadiums—Union Park Stadium, Stade Municipal, Stadio Classico, and Molton Road—have been completely reimagined, ensuring even the fictional arenas carry a sense of history and detail.
And to top it all off, Napoli’s Diego Armando Maradona Stadium finally joins the roster—a long-awaited tribute to one of the sport’s most unforgettable icons and a true treat for Serie A supporters.
Which stadiums will be available in EA Sports FC 26?
Authentic stadiums are a crucial part of the matchday immersion in EA SPORTS FC 26, helping replicate the atmosphere, architecture, and culture of world football. The game features over 120 real-world venues, spanning major European leagues, international competitions, women’s football, and clubs from North and South America. While only a handful have been officially confirmed, EA's extensive licensing agreements allow fans to step into many of the world’s most iconic stadiums.
Premier League stadiums in EA Sports FC 26
EA SPORTS FC 26 is set to showcase a stacked collection of Premier League arenas, putting the pulse of English football right at your fingertips. Among the highlights is Everton’s brand-new home, Hill Dickinson Stadium, which is expected to deliver a buzzing atmosphere and an unforgettable matchday feel for players and fans alike.
|Stadium
|Team
|American Express Stadium
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|Anfield
|Liverpool
|Craven Cottage
|Fulham
|Elland Road
|Leeds United
|Emirates Stadium
|Arsenal
|Etihad Stadium
|Manchester City
|Gtech Community Stadium
|Brentford
|Hill Dickinson Stadium
|Everton
|London Stadium
|West Ham United
|Molineux Stadium
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Old Trafford
|Manchester United
|Selhurst Park
|Crystal Palace
|St. James’ Park
|Newcastle United
|Stadium of Light
|Sunderland
|Stamford Bridge
|Chelsea
|The City Ground
|Nottingham Forest
|Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Turf Moor
|Burnley
|Villa Park
|Aston Villa
|Vitality Stadium
|Bournemouth
English Football League stadiums in EA Sports FC 26
|Stadium
|Team
|Accu Stadium
|Huddersfield Town
|Ashton Gate
|Bristol City
|Bramall Lane
|Sheffield United
|Cardiff City Stadium
|Cardiff City
|Carrow Road
|Norwich City
|Coventry Building Society Arena
|Coventry City
|Ewood Park
|Blackburn Rovers
|Fratton Park
|Portsmouth
|Kenilworth Road
|Luton Town
|King Power Stadium
|Leicester City
|MATRADE Loftus Road Stadium
|Queens Park Rangers
|MKM Stadium
|Hull City
|Portman Road
|Ipswich Town
|Riverside Stadium
|Middlesbrough
|St. Mary’s Stadium
|Southampton
|Stoke City FC Stadium
|Stoke City
|Swansea.com Stadium
|Swansea City
|The Hawthorns
|West Bromwich Albion
|Vicarage Road
|Watford
Bundesliga stadiums in EA Sports FC 26
|Stadium
|Team
|Allianz Arena
|Bayern Munich
|BayArena
|Bayer Leverkusen
|BORUSSIA-PARK
|Borussia Mönchengladbach
|Deutsche Bank Park
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|Europa-Park Stadion
|SC Freiburg
|MEWA ARENA
|Mainz 05
|MHPArena
|VfB Stuttgart
|Millerntor-Stadion
|FC St. Pauli
|PreZero Arena
|TSG Hoffenheim
|Red Bull Arena (Leipzig)
|RB Leipzig
|RheinEnergieStadion
|1. FC Köln
|Signal Iduna Park
|Borussia Dortmund
|Stadion An der Alten Försterei
|Union Berlin
|Volksparkstadion
|Hamburger SV
|Volkswagen Arena
|VfL Wolfsburg
|Weserstadion
|Werder Bremen
|WWK Arena
|FC Augsburg
Bundesliga 2 stadiums in EA Sports FC 26
|Stadium
|Team
|Düsseldorf-Arena
|Fortuna Düsseldorf
|Heinz von Heiden-Arena
|Hannover 96
|Holstein-Stadion
|Holstein Kiel
|Home Deluxe Arena
|Dynamo Dresden
|Max-Morlock-Stadion
|1. FC Nürnberg
|Olympiastadion
|Hertha BSC
|SchücoArena
|Arminia Bielefeld
|Sportpark Ronhof Thomas Sommer
|SpVgg Greuther Fürth
|Stadion am Böllenfalltor
|SV Darmstadt 98
|VELTINS-Arena
|FC Schalke 04
|Vonovia Ruhrstadion
|VfL Bochum
La Liga stadiums in EA Sports FC 26
|Stadium
|Team
|Coliseum
|Getafe CF
|Estadi Mallorca Son Moix
|RCD Mallorca
|Estadio ABANCA-Balaídos
|Celta Vigo
|Estadio Benito Villamarín
|Real Betis
|Estadio Ciutat de València
|Levante UD
|Estadio de la Cerámica
|Villarreal CF
|Estadio de Mendizorroza
|Deportivo Alavés
|Estadio de Montilivi
|Girona FC
|Estadio de Vallecas
|Rayo Vallecano
|Estadio El Sadar
|CA Osasuna
|Estadio Martínez Valero
|Elche CF
|Estadio Mestalla
|Valencia CF
|Estadio San Mamés
|Athletic Bilbao
|Estadio Santiago Bernabéu
|Real Madrid
|Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán
|Sevilla FC
|RCDE Stadium
|RCD Espanyol
|Reale Arena
|Real Sociedad
|Riyad Air Metropolitano
|Atletico Madrid
Women's Super League stadiums in EA Sports FC 26
|Stadium
|Team
|Goodison Park
|Everton Women
|Joie Stadium
|Man City Women
Ligue 1 stadiums in EA Sports FC 26
|Stadium
|Team
|Decathlon Arena
|LOSC Lille
|Groupama Stadium
|Olympique Lyonnais
|Orange Vélodrome
|Olympique de Marseille
|Parc des Princes
|Paris Saint-Germain
|Stade Bollaert-Delelis
|RC Lens
|Stade de la Beaujoire
|FC Nantes
Serie A stadiums in EA Sports FC 26
EA FC 26
|Stadium
|Team
|Allianz Stadium
|Juventus
|Bluenergy Stadium
|Atalanta Bergamasca Calcio
|Stadio Diego Armando Maradona
|Napoli
Liga Portugal stadiums in EA Sports FC 26
|Stadium
|Team
|Estádio do Dragão
|FC Porto
|Estádio do SL Benfica
|SL Benfica
|Estádio José Alvalade
|Sporting CP
Turkish Super Lig
EA Sports FC official website
|Stadium
|Team
|Chobani Stadyumu
|Unknown
|RAMS Park
|Unknown
|Tüpraş Stadyumu
|Beşiktaş JK
Rest of the world stadiums in EA Sports FC 26
|Stadium
|Team
|Donbass Arena
|Shakhtar Donetsk
Eredivise stadiums in EA Sports FC 26
|Stadium
|Team
|De Kuip
|Feyenoord Rotterdam
|Johan Cruijff ArenA
|Ajax Amsterdam
|Philips Stadion
|PSV Eindhoven
Brack Swiss Super League stadiums in EA Sports FC 26
|Stadium
|Team
|St. Jakob-Park
|FC Basel
|Stadion Wankdorf
|BSC Young Boys
Austrian Bundesliga stadiums in EA Sports FC 26
EA Sports FC official website
|Stadium
|Team
|Red Bull Arena (Salzburg)
|Red Bull Salzburg
Scottish Premiership stadiums in EA Sports FC 26
|Stadium
|Team
|Celtic Park
|Celtic FC
|Ibrox Stadium
|Rangers FC
MLS stadiums in EA Sports FC 26
|Stadium
|Team
|BC Place
|Vancouver Whitecaps FC
|BMO Stadium
|CF Toronto FC
|Chase Stadium
|Unknown
|Dignity Health Sports Park
|San Jose Earthquakes
|Lumen Field
|Seattle Sounders FC
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium
|Atlanta United FC
|Providence Park
|Portland Timbers
|Sports Illustrated Stadium
|NY Red Bulls
RoshN Saudi League stadiums in EA Sports FC 26
|Stadium
|Team
|King Abdullah Sports City
|Al Hilal SFC
|King Fahd Stadium
|Al Nassr FC
International stadiums in EA Sports FC 26
|Stadium
|Team
|Wembley Stadium
|England National Team
Liga Profesional de Fútbol (Argentina) stadiums in EA Sports FC 26
|Stadium
|Team
|Estadio Libertadores de América-Ricardo Enrique Bochini
|Independiente
|Estadio Presidente Perón
|Racing Club
|Estadio Alberto J. Armando (La Bombonera)
|Boca Juniors
|Estadio Mâs Monumental
|River Plate
Generic stadiums in EA Sports FC 26
|S No.
|Stadium
|1
|Al Jayeed Stadium
|2
|Aloha Park
|3
|Arena del Centenario
|4
|Arena D'Oro
|5
|Clubs Stadium Tier 1 (only in Clubs)
|6
|Clubs Stadium Tier 2 (only in Clubs)
|7
|Clubs Stadium Tier 3 (only in Clubs)
|8
|Court Lane
|9
|Crown Lane
|10
|Eastpoint Arena
|11
|El Grandioso
|12
|El Libertador
|13
|Estadio de las Artes
|14
|Estadio El Medio
|15
|Euro Park
|16
|Event Rush Stadium (only in UT Rush)
|17
|FC Rush Stadium (only in Rush)
|18
|Forest Park Stadium
|19
|Ivy Lane
|20
|Longville Stadium
|21
|Molton Road
|22
|O Dromo
|23
|Oktigann Park
|24
|Sanderson Park
|25
|Stade Municipal
|26
|Stadio Classico
|27
|Stadion 23. Maj
|28
|Stadion Europa
|29
|Stadion Hanguk
|30
|Stadion Neder
|31
|Stadion Olympik
|32
|Town Park
|33
|Union Park Stadium
|34
|UT Event Stadium (only in UT)
|35
|UT Stadium (only in UT)
|36
|Waldstadion
More on EA Sports FC