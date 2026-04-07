Dzeko poses a threat to Inter Milan in the Bastoni deal

Barcelona have begun to take serious steps to strengthen their defence for next season, with Deco, the club’s sporting director, making the signing of a solid defender a top priority.

Barça are keen to bolster the heart of their defence with an experienced international player to complement the young duo of Pau Cubarsi and Gerard Martín, with Inter Milan star Alessandro Bastoni the leading name on Barça’s radar.



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According to the Spanish newspaper ‘Sport’, Bastoni and Inter Milan have been fully aware of Barcelona’s interest for weeks, even months, so all parties are ready to complete one of the biggest deals of the summer transfer window, though on entirely different terms between the two sides.

Recent weeks have seen contacts go beyond mere feelers between the clubs and the player, with negotiations already underway. Information has leaked out that Barcelona have made an initial official offer of up to €45 million, offering Bastoni an annual salary exceeding €5 million net.

These figures did not meet the expectations of Inter Milan, who in recent hours have launched a campaign to reconcile the player with the fans, particularly as the defender had come under fire following his sending-off against Bosnia and Herzegovina, which led to Italy’s exit from the World Cup.



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Giuseppe Marotta, president of Inter Milan, has spoken out in the media to declare his unconditional support for Bastoni, stressing that there is no need to let go of one of the club’s most prized assets. However, he noted at the same time that should the player seek new professional challenges, such as a move to Barcelona, his departure must secure a substantial financial return.

Reports in Italy confirm that the deal will not go through for less than €60 million.

Deco refuses to engage in a bidding war; whilst Barcelona made their offer, Inter raised their asking price, leading to a stalemate in negotiations. Amid this familiar stalemate, Deco has begun to explore an alternative option to warn Inter and the player that the deal could be called off if the asking price is not reduced.

It was noted that Barcelona have renewed their interest in Colombian defender Juan Lucomi of Bologna, who turns 28 this summer, a player the club had previously enquired about over a year ago.

Lukomi has been a prominent figure in the defenders’ transfer market for months, with English clubs such as Sunderland and Bournemouth, and Turkish clubs such as Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe, awaiting Bologna’s consent to negotiate the departure of one of their key players.

John Lokomi’s departure appears inevitable, as his contract expires in 2027 and he has not accepted a renewal offer. Sources at Bologna confirm that Barcelona have entered the fray with force, with Deco keen to wrap up the deal quickly should negotiations for Bastoni fail.



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